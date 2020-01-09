Pair charged with murder in connection with death of teenager in Wexham

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenager in Wexham.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq died in Wexham Park Hospital on Saturday after police were called to an incident in Benjamin Lane at 7.55pm.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest/abdomen.

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, Slough, and Mohammed Hussain, 18, of Benjamin Lane, Slough, have both been charged with one count of murder.

The pair are due to appear at Slough Magistrates Court today.

An 18-year-old man from Slough arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed until February 4.

Police said the public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the force continues its investigation.