Family of Wexham stabbing victim pay tribute to 'calm and supportive' son

The family of a teenager who was killed in Wexham have paid tribute to their ‘calm, supportive and respectful son’.

Mohammed Aman Ashraq, 18, of Slough, died on Saturday, January 4 after being stabbed during an altercation in Benjamin Lane at about 7.55pm.

In a statement, issued by Thames Valley Police, his family said: “On January 4 2020 we lost our Mohammed.

“We miss him dearly and want everyone to pray for him.

“Mohammed was very calm, supportive and showed respect towards everyone. He was funny and loved goofing around with his siblings. He had plans for future and was working really hard to achieve his goals. He wanted to be a professional boxer.

“A few months back, after winning a very important match, Mohammed asked his mom for a cake as a reward as he had been on a very strict diet for months.

“He used to train his sisters for boxing and helped them to work out. They miss his laughter. He used to bring joy to the family. His youngest sister called him "Amani" and she was his favourite. They used to play video games together and they will all miss his hugs.

“His eldest brother is in a state of disbelief.

“The duo were the best of friends and shared everything with each other. He can't sleep in his room any more as the bed next to his is empty. The brothers used to share the same room.

“Mohammed helped his grandmother in moving around. He was her support. Her support is gone now. She still thinks Mohammed will come back.

“Since the day of the incident, his dad cannot look at Mohammed's picture as he cannot bear the pain of the loss.”

Hamza Mahmood, 18, of Shaggy Calf Lane, and Mohammed Hussain, 18, of Benjamin Lane, have both been charged with one count of murder.

An 18-year-old Slough man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been bailed until February 4.

Mr Ashraq’s family added: “No one should have to go through this.

“The whole family would like to thank their friends, relatives and local community who have showed great support to them.

“We are receiving food, bouquets and cards from so many people that we don't have words to express our gratitude".