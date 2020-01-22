Appeal to trace stolen jewellery after aggravated burglary in Iver Heath

Police are asking people to come forward if they have been offered or have seen distinctive jewellery which was stolen following an incident in Iver Heath.

A number of items of gold jewellery were taken.

The items were:

- A green and red three layered necklace, ring and earrings and two bangles, six separate gold chains, a set of heart earrings, two gentlemen’s bracelets, one sovereign ring, an Aum Ring, a ladies long ring, a ladies pendant and earring set, a Mara necklace, a Krishna Bhagwan pendant, a necklace and an Ora pendant, a ladies ring and a wedding band, a gold bangle, two ladies hooped earrings, a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses and an amount of cash.

Police have released three other images of the stolen property.

The items were taken following an aggravated burglary which happened on December 10, 2019 in which four men gained entry to a property in Hardings Close.

They assaulted the man in the house and tied him to a chair. The offenders have searched the house and made the woman in the property hand over valuables.

Both the man and the woman were treated at hospital and have since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Lacey of Force CID based at Aylesbury, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into relation to this incident and have been carrying out house to house and other enquiries.

“We are releasing images of the stolen property, we would ask anyone who knows where this jewellery is or have been offered the jewellery for sale to please come forward as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43190385958, or people can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”