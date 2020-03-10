Slough man charged in connection with Stoke Poges robbery

12:50PM, Tuesday 10 March 2020
A man from Slough has been charged following a robbery at a Co-op store in Stoke Poges.
Callum Brooks, 28, of Wavell Gardens, was charged today (Tuesday) with one count of robbery and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following his arrest yesterday (Monday).
The charges relate to an incident yesterday (Monday) when offenders entered the Co-op in Bells Hill Green, threatening staff members with knives and taking cigarettes and money.
He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A coronavirus patient has died at Royal Berkshire Hospital, an NHS Trust has confirmed.