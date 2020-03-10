Slough man charged in connection with Stoke Poges robbery

A man from Slough has been charged following a robbery at a Co-op store in Stoke Poges.

Callum Brooks, 28, of Wavell Gardens, was charged today (Tuesday) with one count of robbery and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place following his arrest yesterday (Monday).

The charges relate to an incident yesterday (Monday) when offenders entered the Co-op in Bells Hill Green, threatening staff members with knives and taking cigarettes and money.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.