Image released after woman threatened with knife in Iver

Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who officers would like to speak to following an incident in which a woman was threatened with a knife in Iver.

At about 7am on Wednesday a woman, in her 50s, challenged a man who walked out of a building site carrying building materials in Holmsdale Close.

The man approached the woman and threatened her with a knife. The woman then walked away.

Investigating officer, PC Will Ranford, based at Taplow Police Station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the image, or if you believe it is you, to please come forward.

“I believe this man may have important information about this incident.”

Anyone with information about the man in the image, or the incident itself, should call police on 101 and quote the reference number 43200092535.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.