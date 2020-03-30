Renewed witness appeal after woman involved in Iver Heath crash dies

A renewed appeal for witnesses has been made by police after a woman who was injured in a crash in Iver Heath died.

The collision took place at about 11.20am on Thursday on the M25 clockwise near to the junction with the M40 between junctions 16 and 17.

A silver Ford Transit van was in a collision with a red Citroen Berlingo camper van.

A woman, in her 40s, who was in the camper van, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but passed away the following evening.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the Transit van was uninjured, police said.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matthew Cadmore of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Taplow, said: “Very sadly, the woman who was involved in this collision died in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this desperately difficult time.

“I am re-appealing for anyone who saw either the Transit van or the camper van before the collision to please make contact with police.

“The roads were not as busy as they would normally be, but we do believe that a number of people will have witnessed this collision.

“Anybody who was driving in the area, can I ask you to please check your dash-cam footage and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist with this investigation.”

Information can be reported online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk quoting the reference number 326 (26/3) or by calling 101.