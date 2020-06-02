Public urged to 'act responsibly' after bad parking and litter at South Bucks parks

The public has been urged to ‘act responsibly’ following reports of cars clogging up nearby roads and cows tucking into discarded rubbish at country parks in South Bucks.

Langley Park and Black Park reopened three weeks ago when the Government relaxed exercise restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buckinghamshire Council said while the majority of visitors have been considerate, parks in the county are suffering from littering, a lack of social distancing and poor parking on nearby roads.

Clive Harriss, the council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: "While the majority of visitors are extremely considerate, we have had a few safety related instances and cases where unsightly litter has been left.

"In particular, could I ask visitors to take all their litter home or use the bins provided; to use the designated car parks rather than clogging up local lanes and also to respect social distancing when using narrower paths and routes in the parks."

Since our country parks reopened there have been a number of incidents of littering, lack of social distancing and poor parking on nearby roads.@BCCountryParks

Mr Harriss said the council has been sent pictures showing a herd of cows feeding on rubbish which highlights the dangers of littering.

“This example was on agricultural land just outside one of our parks but it really brings home how careful people must be with disposing of their litter,” he added.

Advice to visitors includes walking in single-file while in groups to allow people to pass safely and ensuring dogs are under control at all times.

Some toilets are open at Black Park and Langley Park but capacity is ‘severely limited’.

Park staff, regular visitors and residents have also been thanked for tidying up the parks.