Garden fire in Iver causes building damage

Three fire engines from the Langley and Slough fire stations were called to a garden fire on Swallow Street, Iver, at 8.30pm last night.

The fire was caused by a lit cigarette, which ignited some rubbish. The blaze, which was close to a house, went unnoticed for some time and became hot enough to burn through a double-glazed window, cracking the glass.

Next-door neighbours spotted the fire and alerted the occupants, firing their garden hose over the fence at the fire.

No other damage or harm was caused by the fire and the neighbours had almost successfully extinguished it by the time the fire crews arrived at the scene.