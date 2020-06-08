Pair jailed for cannabis production in Iver

Two men have been jailed for cannabis production in Iver.

Erwin Elezaj, aged 29, of Billet Lane in Iver, and Brahim Xhakja, aged 21, of no fixed abode were both jailed for 20 months at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, June 1.

On April 21 officers conducted a search warrant at an address in Billet Lane and cannabis plants were seized from the property.

Police said they found a large quantity of cannabis plants and evidence of a 'sophisticated cultivation set up' at the address.

Both men were arrested on the same day and charged on the following day.

The pair pleaded guilty to a charge each of production of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

Elezaj and Xhakja will also be deported to Albania following their sentence.

Designated Case Investigator, Jon Brewer, of Amersham Police station, said: “Erwin Elejaz and Brahim Xhakja were both arrested following the execution of a warrant, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A large quantity of cannabis plants and evidence of a sophisticated cultivation set up was located inside a property in Billet Lane, Iver.

“Both have now pleaded guilty to the charges and have been sentenced accordingly.

“This seizure and disruption of the supply of class B will have a significant effect on making South Buckinghamshire a safer place to live in.

“Thames Valley Police though our Stronghold campaign will always pursue those people who seek to profit from selling drugs, carrying out detailed investigations, and bringing offenders to justice.

"If you have information about drug dealing in your community, please contact us on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”