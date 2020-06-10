Suspected arson attack on car in Iver

Langley firefighters are urging residents in Iver to be vigilant after a suspected arson yesterday (June 9).

At 11pm, the Langley Fire Station crew was called out to a car fire in a driveway in Chequers Orchard. Petrol had been poured underneath the car and set alight.

The vehicle was a Volkswagen Golf and crews told the Express that 'car envy' might be the reason for the arson.

They urged those with CCTV cameras or Ring devices in the area to check them to see if they have recorded any potential criminal activity, and if so, inform the police.