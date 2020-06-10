Police appeal for information in Stoke Poges attempted murder investigation

Police are appealing for information in an attempted murder investigation in Stoke Poges.

At approximately 11.30pm on Sunday (June 7) an incident occurred at a party in Brockhurst Park, Rickmans Lane, which resulted in two men suffering stab injuries.

One man was stabbed in the neck and another suffered life-changing injuries to his arm.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Birtles of Amersham CID, said: “This incident occurred at a private party in a remote location.

“Although I understand the concern this would cause in the local community, we firmly believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the local community.

“Two 31-year-old men from London and a 29-year-old man of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been released on conditional police bail.

“The victims were both being driven to hospital when officers located them in a car in Slough.

“Information suggests that many of people who attended this party are from the south London area, and I am appealing to anybody in that area who was at the party and have not yet spoken to police to please get in touch with us.

“You can do so by making a report online, quoting reference number 43200169557.

“If you are unable to access online, you can also call 101, or to remain 100% anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”