Driver arrested following police pursuit in Wexham

A driver has been arrested after a pursuit in Wexham which resulted in structural damage to a house.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle which was speeding in The Frithe this morning at about 2am.

A brief pursuit commenced which resulted in the car, a blue BMW, coming into collision with a number of vehicles and a wall at a property in Knolton Way.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Slough, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was discharged and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while alcohol level is above limit. He has since been released under investigation.

Police said that the collision resulted in structural damage to the property, but no-one inside was injured.