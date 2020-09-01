Police appeal for witnesses after child seriously injured in Stoke Poges car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Stoke Poges.

The collision involved a blue Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW and took place in Gerrards Cross Road, at the junction with Stoke Common Road, at about 9.55pm yesterday (Monday).

The toddler, who was a passenger in the Golf, had to be taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital where she is receiving specialist care.

The two drivers involved suffered minor injuries but have since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have spoken to the two drivers involved in the collision and also the individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene.

“No arrests have been made, and I am appealing for anybody else who witnessed this collision or who has any information than can help this investigation to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams installed in their vehicles to please check their footage in case it has captured something in the prelude to the collision, or the collision itself that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200272494.”