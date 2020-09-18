Pinewood Studios to build a new visitor attraction in £450m expansion

The iconic Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath has unveiled plans to build a visitor attraction showcasing cinema classics that have been filmed at the studio.

The £450 million expansion, named Screen Hub UK, is expected to create 3,500 jobs and will include a 350,000 square foot visitor attraction.

Throughout its 84-year history, Pinewood Studios has been the major filming location for the Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond franchise, including No Time To Die the latest 007 film scheduled for release in November.

Last year the Elton John biopic Rocketman, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mary Poppins Returns were some of the films partly shot at the studios.

Pinewood Group Chairman Paul Golding said: “The Government and Buckinghamshire LEP have recognised Pinewood Studios as a major economic asset to be enhanced with the creation of a screen growth hub for the UK.

“We are pleased to be able to respond with this scheme. We have been looking at a visitor experience for some time and feel that now is the right moment to bring it forward.

“The project will strengthen UK film and bring much needed jobs and spending. We hope our planning application will receive widespread support.”

The Pinewood Group is preparing the application and will start consultations with the local community and wider stakeholders next week.