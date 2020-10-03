CCTV image released by police of ram-raid at Iver Heath supermarket

A CCTV image has been released by police capturing the ram-raid of a Co-op supermarket in Iver Heath.

The picture shows a Hyundai Shovel vehicle being used to smash through the store in Thornbridge Road at about 4am on Monday, September 21.

Police said the construction vehicle was stolen from Southlands Road sometime between 11pm the previous night and the time of the robbery.

A white Mitsubishi L200 vehicle which was also involved in the ram-raid was also taken from Seven Hills Road during the same time frame.

Thieves made off with an ATM machine from the store but this has since been recovered as well as the stolen vehicles.

Investigating officer Designated Investigator Navjot Toor, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information about these incidents or who may have seen these vehicles travelling around in the early hours of Monday 21 September to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200296010. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”