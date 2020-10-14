Consultation launched for 1,000 new homes near Iver Railway Station

Plans to develop Thorney Lane Business Park with 1,000 new homes, a data centre, shops and community facilities have gone on show.

The plans would transform land north of Iver Station and also include a relief road, access to Iver Station and a new car park and land for a new primary school.

The proposals are being brought forward by Thorney Lane LLP and a consultation for the scheme launched today (Wednesday).

In 2017 a public exhibition was held to show initial proposals but these have now been revised.

On the consultation website it states: "As it is partly a previously developed site, the land north of Iver station offers a sustainable development opportunity to create a new community for South Bucks directly accessed by the Elizabeth Line."

The proposals include 1,000 new homes which will include affordable housing and a new ticket hall and railway footbridge. There will also be a new car park with 400 spaces.

A relief road will 'remove HGV traffic from local communities' and there will also be provision of community facilities such as land earmarked for a primary school.

The development would also include a data centre and new employment areas.

The site has been earmarked for development in the emerging Chiltern and South Bucks Local Plan.

Adam Robinson of SP Broadway said: “We’re pleased to have reached the stage where we can present our proposals again to residents of Iver and Richings Park, but obviously disappointed that we can’t do it in-person this time.

“I hope residents will take a look at the website between the 14th and the 28th and fill in the online feedback form. If they do not have access to a computer, they are more than welcome to give me a ring on 07711 262 925 and I can arrange for paper copies to be sent in the post.”

“We think this is an exciting proposal that can deliver a lot of benefits for the area, but now is the time for residents to have their say and tell us what they think.”

The plans can be viewed at www.iverstationnorth.co.uk/.

The website will remain live until Wednesday, October 28 and after the project team will go through all feedback received.