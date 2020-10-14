SITE INDEX

    • Consultation launched for 1,000 new homes near Iver Railway Station

    Consultation launched for 'garden village' with 1,000 homes in Iver

    Plans to develop Thorney Lane Business Park with 1,000 new homes, a data centre, shops and community facilities have gone on show. 

    The plans would transform land north of Iver Station and also include a relief road, access to Iver Station and a new car park and land for a new primary school. 

    The proposals are being brought forward by Thorney Lane LLP and a consultation for the scheme launched today (Wednesday).

    In 2017 a public exhibition was held to show initial proposals but these have now been revised.

    On the consultation website it states: "As it is partly a previously developed site, the land north of Iver station offers a sustainable development opportunity to create a new community for South Bucks directly accessed by the Elizabeth Line."

    The proposals include 1,000 new homes which will include affordable housing and a new ticket hall and railway footbridge. There will also be a new car park with 400 spaces. 

    A relief road will 'remove HGV traffic from local communities' and there will also be provision of community facilities such as land earmarked for a primary school.

    The development would also include a data centre and new employment areas. 

    The site has been earmarked for development in the emerging Chiltern and South Bucks Local Plan.

    Adam Robinson of SP Broadway said: “We’re pleased to have reached the stage where we can present our proposals again to residents of Iver and Richings Park, but obviously disappointed that we can’t do it in-person this time.

    “I hope residents will take a look at the website between the 14th and the 28th and fill in the online feedback form. If they do not have access to a computer, they are more than welcome to give me a ring on 07711 262 925 and I can arrange for paper copies to be sent in the post.”

    “We think this is an exciting proposal that can deliver a lot of benefits for the area, but now is the time for residents to have their say and tell us what they think.”

    The plans can be viewed at www.iverstationnorth.co.uk/.

    The website will remain live until Wednesday, October 28 and after the project team will go through all feedback received. 

