Consultation launched for 'garden village' with 1,000 homes in Iver

Plans to develop Thorney Lane Business Park into a 'new garden village' with up to 1,000 homes have gone on show.

The development called Richings Park North' would transform the land immediately north of Iver station into homes, offices, shops and a new parking area for the station with 500 spaces.

The proposals are being brought forward by SP Developers and a consultation for the scheme launched today (Wednesday).

In 2017 a public exhibition was held to show initial proposals but these have now been revised.

On the website it states: "The concept behind Richings Park North is to transform Thorney Lane Business Park into a new Garden Village. If brought forward, this transformation would support the removal of much of the HGV traffic from local streets."

The land close to Iver Railway Station would be developed for offices and other commercial uses. This area would also include shops and services.

To the North East there would be homes and office space.

The developers are also considering a new canal basin. The website adds: "Our aim is to provide a valuable habitat and pleasant waterside locations by imitating natural flow path through carefully planned drainage features.

"We are investigating the site potential for improving its resistance to surface and groundwater flooding that currently is posing high risk. A new canal basin would also play a key part in the scheme and provide an attractive place to visit in its own right. Subject to discussion with canal authorities."

There would also be a new parking area to the north with around 500 spaces. This could deliver pedestrian access both sides of the rail tracks and 'would remove the need for ad-hoc station parking on residential roads in Richings Park."

The garden village could also include space for a primary school and parks.

The site has been earmarked for development in the emerging Chiltern and South Bucks Local Plan. However this plan has not yet been adopted by Buckinghamshire Council.

Adam Robinson of SP Broadway said: “We’re pleased to have reached the stage where we can present our proposals again to residents of Iver and Richings Park, but obviously disappointed that we can’t do it in-person this time.

“I hope residents will take a look at the website between the 14th and the 28th and fill in the online feedback form. If they do not have access to a computer, they are more than welcome to give me a ring on 07711 262 925 and I can arrange for paper copies to be sent in the post.”

“We think this is an exciting proposal that can deliver a lot of benefits for the area, but now is the time for residents to have their say and tell us what they think.”

The plans can be viewed at http://www.iverstationnorth.co.uk/.

The website will remain live until Wednesday, October 28 and after the project team will go through all feedback received.