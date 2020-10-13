Builder fined after he turned 'blind eye' to waste dumped in Iver

A builder from Hampshire has been told to pay thousands of pounds after waste dumped in Iver was traced to his company.

On February 11 Buckinghamshire council officers found a large pile of mixed building waste dumped illegally in Ford Lane.

Evidence found amongst the waste led them to builder David Mihaila, of Pinkerton Road, Basingstoke, who had been working on a site in Camden, London.

The 33-year-old had hired an unidentified 'man with a van' to remove his commercial waste.

Mihaila, who is the director of building firm Davidus Building Services Ltd, was interviewed under caution at Slough Police Station in February and admitted his company failed in its duty of care in relation to the transfer of waste to a third party waste carrier.

He plead guilty on behalf of his company to the offence at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on September 30.

The magistrate gave a discount for his early plea and fined him £1,050. He was also ordered to pay £1,554 towards the clean up, investigation and legal costs and a victim surcharge of £105. The total he was made to pay was £2,709.

Bill Chapple OBE, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said: "Once again, waste from a London building site ends up dumped by a Buckinghamshire roadside, because a building contractor has chosen to turn a blind eye and pay someone to remove their trade waste without regard as to whether it will be disposed of properly.

"This behaviour not only spoils our local environment, causing nuisance and expense, but it keeps the criminal waste carriers in business. We will continue to prosecute these cases whenever possible, to act as a reminder to the building trade to act responsibly."



