Pinewood Studios to help former Heathrow workers train for screen industry careers

Jobseekers previously employed at Heathrow Airport are being lined up for careers in screen industries.

ScreenSkills has teamed up with Pinewood Studios, the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Enterprise M3 to offer workers information on how their expertise in aviation can be transferred into jobs in film, television and games.

Jobcentre Plus staff and Heathrow employers will identify 1,000 people to participate in an online introduction to the screen industries.

Those interested in pursuing a career in the industry can then apply for a series of online training events with a further 25 shadowing placements on offer at Iver’s Pinewood Studios.

The Skills to Screen: Aviation programme will be funded by the Department for Work and Pensions as part of the Government’s Plan for Jobs to help the UK’s recovery from COVID-19.

Andrew M. Smith, Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership chairman and corporate affairs director at Pinewood Studios, said: “We are delighted to be backing this exciting initiative to support those affected by local job losses in the aviation sector.

“This new initiative will provide the opportunity to support many of those highly skilled workers to transfer their skills to our world-class screen industries based at Pinewood Studios and across this rapidly growing sector of the economy here in Buckinghamshire.”