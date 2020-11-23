Man jailed for 'wasting police time' during Wexham murder investigation

A man who gave misleading information to police over a murder investigation in Wexham has been jailed for 27 months.

Police charged Abdoulhalim Abdoulsamad, 18, of Benjamin Lane, with perverting the course of justice after he ‘willingly mislead’ officers about the identities of individuals involved in the stabbing of Mohammed Aman Ashraq on January 4.

Mr Ashraq, also 18, died after being stabbed in the back with a hunting knife during an altercation in Benjamin Lane.

Mohammed Hussain, 18, of Benjamin Lane, is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence after he was convicted of murder on July 31.

Abdoulsamad was arrested on January 7 in connection with the attack and charged nearly four months later.

He admitted one count of perverting the course of justice at a hearing on August 18 and received his jail term at a sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “On several occasions Abdoulsamad, willingly mislead police about the identities of individuals related to the incident on January 4, additionally he also provided misleading information on locations following the incident.

“This wasted a large amount of police time who were investigating the murder of Mr Ashraq.

“The sentence handed out reflects the seriousness of this offence and demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s zero tolerance of those who seek to pervert the course of justice through dishonest and wilful deceit.”