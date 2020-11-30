Bucks Council launches COVID contact tracing service

A COVID-19 contact tracing service is being launched today (Monday) by Buckinghamshire Council.

The county's local contact tracing team will be getting in touch with people that the national NHS service is unable to reach.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 may receive a phone call from a dedicated number – 01296 585 167.

Trained call handlers will remind them that they must self-isolate for ten days and talk through how to access support when isolating.

They will ask for details of their close contacts so these can be followed up by the NHS Test and Trace team.

Elsewhere, the Royal Borough launched its version earlier this month.

Where Buckinghamshire call handlers are still unable to make contact, trained staff will visit people at home and deliver letters explaining why the council is trying to get in touch.

Gareth Williams, cabinet member for communities and public health, said: “Our local contact tracing service provides another layer of support to help control COVID-19 in Buckinghamshire.

"If we contact you, a locally based person will be on the other end of the phone. They will talk to you about what you need to do to protect your friends and family whilst isolating, and about what support is available nearby.

"The overall aim is simple – to limit the transmission of COVID-19. By isolating when you have symptoms, getting a test, picking up the phone when we call and providing details of your close contacts, we will give ourselves an even better chance to stop the spread.”

The service will initially run seven days a week, with calls coming from the dedicated number so that people know it is the council calling. Text messages will also be sent to people with a mobile phone, so they know to expect a call.

The council has reminded residents that it never asks: