Hunt on for winning National Lottery ticket bought in Bucks

The National Lottery is hunting for a missing winner of its £10,000 a month for one year prize ticket - which was purchased in Bucks.

A search is on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in the county, who matched the five main numbers in the 'Set For Life' draw on December 28.

The winning numbers on that date were 2, 4, 22, 37, 45 and the 'life ball' was 10. The fortunate ticket-holder has until June 26 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, and what a way to start the New Year it would be.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“In the current situation, we’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

"Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.