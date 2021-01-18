More over 80s to be offered vaccine in Bucks as mass Slough site set to open

Those aged 80 and over in Bucks are being invited to receive a COVID vaccination as a mass site opens in Slough this week, the council has announced.

A new site - Salt Hill Activity Centre - is one of 17 opening across England to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Buckinghamshire Council says that residents aged 80 and over would start getting NHS letters from Saturday (January 16) inviting them to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments because they are around a 45 minute drive from Slough.

People aged 75 and over will also start receiving the NHS letters this week, the authority added.

Residents who get the letters can choose whether they want to book at a national site or not.

All Bucks residents over the age of 80 will be offered a vaccination appointment through their GP practice by the end of January so people can decide whether they want to wait for a local appointment instead.

If people do decide to book a vaccine through the national booking system, some residents may be offered a slot at a local pharmacy-led site in the county, which is also being run by the NHS nationally.

Locally, GP practices in Bucks have formed eight local vaccination hubs and there are also plans to add an additional site in the south of the county 'in the coming weeks'.

The council has urged people not to contact a GP or the NHS direct as they will be written to when a vaccine appointment becomes available.

Martin Tett, Leader of Bucks Council, said: "If you’re waiting for your vaccine and are in one of the highest priority groups, it won’t be long now.

"The number of Bucks residents getting their vaccine is increasing with every day and by the end of January, every resident aged 80 or above will have been offered a local appointment through their GP.

"The aim is to offer vaccinations to all Bucks residents over the age of 70 by the middle of February and the NHS is well on track to achieve that.

"Please be assured that all parts of the county are covered by this programme.”

For more on the national vaccination programme, click here.