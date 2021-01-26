Taplow Tesco holds collection for Wexham Park Hospital

Customers and colleagues at a superstore in Taplow answered a plea from Wexham Park Hospital by holding a collection for NHS staff and patients.

Tesco Taplow's community champion Petra Ali ran an eight-day collection in-store for people to donate items such as toiletries and food.

The items were then collected by the Frimley Health Charity, part of Wexham Park Hospital, to give staff and patients a treat as they battle another wave of COVID-19.

Two trolleys and a cage full of various products were donated by generous staff and customers at the Bishop Centre store, on the Bath Road, from January 8 until January 18.

Petra said the idea gave Tesco a chance to show its support without 'overwhelming' the hospital, with Frimley staff arriving to collect the goods to make the exchange as safe as possible.

"We are just really pleased to help," she said. "We are delighted, it was colleagues, customers, everyone wants to do their bit for the staff who are working so hard at Wexham.

"It is just doing it in a way that is not going to overwhelm the hospital. It keeps patients and staff safe.

"Thank you to all the colleagues and customers."

Petra added that in a week, 200 bottles of shower gel had been donated, with boxes of crisps, squash and mints also high on the donation list.