Unauthorised building merchants and storage container removed in Iver Heath

A unauthorised building merchants and storage compound in Iver Heath has been removed.

The site had occupied part of the greenbelt in Iver Flowerland and was causing 'excessive noise' with an increase in HGV movements, according to Bucks Council.

Retrospective applications for planning permission for use of the site were refused by the council.

When amicable negotiations to secure the removal of the builders merchants and storage compound failed, Bucks Council enforcement officers issued planning enforcement notices.

The planning enforcement notices were appealed by the building merchants to the Planning Inspectorate but later withdrawn.

The notices then took effect and required the unauthorised uses to stop, as well as the removal of the fencing and hardstanding.

The council says the merchants have now vacated the site and the large storage compound has been emptied and dismantled.

Other successes at this site include securing the cessation and restoration of part of the site that was being developed to display sheds and hot tubs. This development was amicably resolved during mid-work and the land subsequently restored.

Cabinet member for planning and enforcement, Warren Whyte said: “The council’s planning enforcement team have secured a good outcome in this case.

"Greenbelt sites like this are important to the character of our area and must be protected from inappropriate development.

"I am disappointed that the occupiers didn’t comply with our amicable requests, so the council had to resort to the formal tools available to them to achieve a resolution to these breaches of planning control.

"The council’s firm but fair approach to planning enforcement is starting to produce some positive outcomes which have a real benefit to Buckinghamshire residents.

"I hope that this is acts as warning to others who consider flouting planning control and remind them that the council will use its powers to remedy such breaches.”