Swan wounded by air gun attack in Langley Park

A swan had to be separated from his breeding partner after being shot with an airgun in Langley Park.

Volunteers from the animal rescue charity Swan Support were called to the country park in Iver yesterday morning after members of the public spotted the injured bird.

It had suffered a wound to its neck and had to be taken to the vets for surgery.

Wendy Hermon, Swan Support founder, said: “The swans at Langley Park are really well looked after and when something is not right they’re (the public) on it straight away.

“It was a breeding pair and what makes it worse is you have to take one away and they don’t know what’s going on.

“You’re walking away and they’re calling each other.

“It’s just so unnecessary.”

The injured bird has been placed on a course of antibiotics and the charity is hoping to return it to Langley Park before the weekend.

Wendy added: “One of the best parts of what we do is releasing them back into the wild and when they’re pleased to see each other it’s magical.”

Anyone who witnessed the swan attack should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210054493.