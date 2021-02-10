Burglar found guilty of carrying out 'traumatic' break-in at Iver home

A burglar who smashed down the front door of a woman’s house in Iver during a ‘traumatic’ break-in has been found guilty in court.

Anthony Binfield, of Elderfield Road, Stoke Poges, targeted the home of a 60-year-old woman in Colne Orchard at 2.15am on June 23, 2019.

The victim woke up after hearing a loud bang on the front door which continued until the centre of the door collapsed.

Binfield went into the kitchen and rifled through the cupboards, taking food.

He then made his way to the bedroom and showed the victim what he was taking.

The 47-year-old fled the property as the woman called the police.

A jury at Aylesbury Crown Court unanimously found Binfield guilty of burglary with intent to steal on February 4.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kerry Hall based at Amersham police station, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim and her vulnerabilities were taken advantage of by Binfield.

“I hope the guilty verdict begins to give her some closure.

“Burglaries of this nature can be very distressing and I’d like to thank the victim for her support throughout the case.”

Binfield will be sentenced on March 18.