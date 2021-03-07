Chimney fire starts in Iver High Street

09:48AM, Sunday 07 March 2021
Fire crews were in Iver High Street to extinguish a chimney fire which had started in a home last night (Saturday).
One crew - from Langley - was on the scene for just over an hour to deal with the fire at about 8pm.
It caused smoke to fill up part of the property, but people living inside had already evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured.
Fire crews said they used a dedicated 'chimney kit' to extinguish the blaze, but the reason for it starting is unknown.
