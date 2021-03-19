Suspected arson on a vehicle in Iver

Firefighters were called out to a car fire at midnight last night in Bangors Road South.

The vehicle, a Ford Ranger was parked on the drive.

One team from Langley attended the blaze. One firefighter put out the car fire using a hose and breathing apparatus while another attended to other property nearby.

The Ranger was 'totalled' and there was slight heat damage to another car. Firefighters were on the scene for 45 minutes

No one was injured by the fire or smoke.

Langley Fire Station suspect arson as the cause of the fire.