Thames Valley Police officer wrongly accused colleague of drink-driving

A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer who wrongly accused a colleague of drink-driving 'lacked integrity' and 'wasted police resources', a force misconduct hearing has found.

William Carter, 25, who was a constable in the Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire branch of the force, resigned from his role on April 5 after calling the police to report a female colleague - known as 'PC A' - out of 'malice'.

The panel said that Mr Carter, who joined TVP in April 2020, would have been dismissed due to the 'upmost severity' of the proven allegations, and was found to have committed gross misconduct.

The incident happened just after 9pm on October 24 last year when Mr Carter was visiting a pub, which PC A was also in, whilst both were off-duty.

After leaving, Mr Carter phoned the emergency number '999' to report PC A for drink-driving, calling her a 'known drink driver' and stating she had drunk four glasses of wine.

He also said to police that she was 'extremely intoxicated', 'seemed quite drunk' and 'was a bit slurry'.

The misconduct hearing, which concluded on April 6, found that all of the above statements were untrue, with officers attending PC A's address about two hours after the call to find that she was legal to drive after voluntarily providing a breath test.

The report added that Mr Carter 'knowingly made false statements to colleagues' and the false report was 'motivated by malice against PC A'.

"Your conduct was dishonest, and lacked integrity. It demonstrated a failure to treat your colleagues with respect and courtesy," the report stated.

"It could discredit the police service and undermine public trust and confidence in it."

Another allegation made against Mr Carter was that after making the initial report to police, he logged into the force's system and searched for the record of the incident.

This happened four times after the first 999 call was made, the report said.

It added: "You had no legitimate or authorised policing purpose for accessing the report, which was held on police systems that you had access to only because of your position as a police officer. You knew it was wrong to access the report."

A third allegation reviewed at the misconduct hearing was that Mr Carter had, after accessing the police systems, phoned 999 a second time, stating that he had just found out that PC A was a police officer.

A third call was made some minutes later, in which 'untrue statements' were made by Mr Carter, who said that he had just been 'made aware' that the person he had reported was on the force.

"These calls further wasted police resources. You knowingly made further false statements to colleagues in an attempt to conceal your connection to the original false report," the report said.

Elsewhere in the report, it is stated that Mr Carter 'does not wish to challenge any statements made' by witnesses and has 'largely admitted each of the allegations'.

"He then apologised for his actions, said he had nobody to blame but himself and that he took responsibility for his actions," the report added.