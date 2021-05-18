Police called to fear for welfare incident in Iver

11:11AM, Tuesday 18 May 2021
A scene watch remains in place after police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Iver last night (Monday).
Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at 9.15pm.
A man in his fifties was taken to hospital where he remains.
Thames Valley Police have said this was an 'isolated incident' and there is no wider risk to the public.
TVP was called to a fear for welfare incident in High St, Iver, at around 9.15pm yesterday (17/5).— TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks (@TVP_ChiltSBucks) May 18, 2021
A scene watch is in place at this time. pic.twitter.com/QysMPNsZT4
