    • Police called to fear for welfare incident in Iver

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A scene watch remains in place after police were called to a fear for welfare incident in Iver last night (Monday).

    Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at 9.15pm. 

    A man in his fifties was taken to hospital where he remains.

    Thames Valley Police have said this was an 'isolated incident' and there is no wider risk to the public.

    South Bucks

