Woman banned from Iver High Street over anti-social behaviour complaints

A ‘prolific’ anti-social behaviour offender has been banned from Iver High Street for a year.

Anastasia Lovelock, of Dutton Way, Iver, appeared at Buckinghamshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday where she was issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

The 18-year-old will now be banned from behaving anti-socially towards anyone in Iver she does not live with.

She has also been told she cannot remain in a place from which she has been asked to leave.

Thames Valley Police said Lovelock’s ongoing anti-social behaviour had caused a ‘real impact’ on people living and working in the town centre.

PC Rich Stephens, based at Amersham police station, said: “Anastasia has been a prolific offender in Iver for a prolonged period of time, regularly behaving anti-socially, committing criminal offences and causing a nuisance to local residents and business owners.

“Her behaviour has had a real impact on those who live and work in the town centre and I’m pleased that we have been able to obtain this CBO to put an end to this behaviour.

“I would like to thank the local community in Iver for their support and understanding throughout. Your co-operation was instrumental in obtaining this order and we will deal robustly with any breaches.”

If Lovelock breaches any of the condition’s orders she could be arrested, police added.