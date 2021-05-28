Appeal as dog attacks teenage girl in Black Park Country Park

SITE INDEX

    A teenager had to go to hospital after being bitten by a black dog in Black Park Country Park.

    The animal attacked the girl near the park's cafe and play area at about 2.30pm on Sunday, April 18.

    The victim suffered deep puncture wounds to her hand and required treatment at Wexham Park Hospital.

    Thames Valley Police released an appeal for witnesses today (May28).

    Anyone who saw the incident or may have information about a medium-sized black dog which was not on a lead in the area at the time should contact police.

    Call 101 quoting the reference number 43210164103 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Alternatively, make a report online at thamesvalley.police.uk

