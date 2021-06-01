Police uncover 'large cannabis factory' in South Bucks

A 'large cannabis factory' has been uncovered by police near Wexham.

Thames Valley Police Chiltern and South Bucks said on Facebook today (Tuesday) that officers discovered the factory after executing a warrant.

Police officers found the cannabis plants in George Green, a hamlet located just outside of Wexham in South Bucks.

They gained entry via the roof of a property, where the Class B drug was found stored in a room.

The force added that a number of arrests have been made and enquiries are 'ongoing' at this stage.