    • Police uncover 'large cannabis factory' in South Bucks

    Officers gained access to the factory via a roof. Photo from TVP Chiltern and South Bucks on Facebook.

    A 'large cannabis factory' has been uncovered by police near Wexham. 

    Thames Valley Police Chiltern and South Bucks said on Facebook today (Tuesday) that officers discovered the factory after executing a warrant.

    Police officers found the cannabis plants in George Green, a hamlet located just outside of Wexham in South Bucks.

    They gained entry via the roof of a property, where the Class B drug was found stored in a room. 

    The force added that a number of arrests have been made and enquiries are 'ongoing' at this stage. 

