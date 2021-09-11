Firefighters tackle derelict building on fire in Iver

12:25PM, Saturday 11 September 2021
Firefighters tackled a large blaze in a derelict building in Iver last night.
At 8.50pm, two fire engines from Slough Fire Station and two from Langley were called to Coppins Lane.
Using four hose reels, the crews tackled the blaze for almost two and a half hours, leaving at 11.15pm.
No one was harmed and no other properties were damaged.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Closures will be in place again on the M4 this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorway project.
This weekend’s smart motorway closures on the M4 will be shorter than usual due to separate bridge works taking place in West Berkshire (Junctions 13-14)