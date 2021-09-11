SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle derelict building on fire in Iver

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters tackled a large blaze in a derelict building in Iver last night.

    At 8.50pm, two fire engines from Slough Fire Station and two from Langley were called to Coppins Lane.

    Using four hose reels, the crews tackled the blaze for almost two and a half hours, leaving at 11.15pm.

    No one was harmed and no other properties were damaged.

    South Bucks

