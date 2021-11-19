Firefighters called to tackle large blaze at Pinewood Studios

Firefighters from across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and London had to tackle a large blaze at Pinewood Studios last night.

Crews were mobilised at 8.47pm following reports of a fire in a commercial workshop at the world-famous film studios.

Firefighters from Slough were among the first on the scene and they could see smoke billowing into the air as they approached the site from Uxbridge Road.

The blaze took two hours to bring under control and caused ‘100 per cent damage’ to the commercial workshop which had lighting inside and a PVC roof.

A total of 11 crews were called to the scene from locations including Slough, Langley, Windsor and Beaconsfield.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene but nobody was injured.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the response to the incident was scaled back at 11.20pm but four crews remained to help monitor for hotspots and damp down the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.