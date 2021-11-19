Police patrols in Black Park following reports of suspicious person

12:32PM, Friday 19 November 2021
Black Park Country Park, Slough
Patrols are being carried out by police in Black Park following reports of a person behaving suspiciously.
The Iver Neighbourhood Policing Team said it has received a number of complaints over the past week from lone females using the park about a suspicious person.
Thames Valley Police said it will be continuing its patrols and working to identify the person in question.
Iver NHPT have been out on footpatrol in Black Park following a number of reports of a suspicious person in the park. The behaviour has scared a number of lone females using the park over the last week and our patrols will continue to try and identify this person #p5731 #c9773 pic.twitter.com/e01V1LLVBM— TVP Chiltern&S.Bucks (@TVP_ChiltSBucks) November 18, 2021
