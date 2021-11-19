SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police patrols in Black Park following reports of suspicious person

    Bucks county parks to reopen

    Black Park Country Park, Slough

    Patrols are being carried out by police in Black Park following reports of a person behaving suspiciously.

    The Iver Neighbourhood Policing Team said it has received a number of complaints over the past week from lone females using the park about a suspicious person.

    Thames Valley Police said it will be continuing its patrols and working to identify the person in question.

    South Bucks

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved