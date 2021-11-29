Person freed from car after six-vehicle pile-up in Iver Heath

10:35AM, Monday 29 November 2021
Stock image
Emergency services were called to Uxbridge Road, Iver Heath, on Friday following a collision involving six vehicles.
Fire crews from Slough and Langley, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and Thames Valley Police were first called to the incident at 7.50am on Friday.
On arrival, ‘immediate emergency care’ was provided by firefighters and SCAS.
Five cars and a van were involved in the collision which left one car stranded across the road causing it to be closed in both directions.
Firefighters were on the scene for just under an hour, and were required to free one person from a vehicle who was later treated by SCAS.
SCAS has been contacted for comment.
