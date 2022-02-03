Man jailed after dramatic car chase in Iver

Police have released video footage of a driver who collided with four vehicles in a dramatic car chase in Iver.

Martin Robinson, 32, of Thorn Drive, Wexham, was involved in the chase after failing to stop for police whilst driving his blue Audi A3 on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday, January 25, for which he was jailed for two years and eight months.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ten months and will need to take an extended re-test when his disqualification is complete.

Dash-cam footage released by Thames Valley Police shows Robinson crashing into other motorists before abandoning his own car in a ditch.

One driver sustained minor injuries, which required physiotherapy treatment.

Initially, police were unable to locate the driver at the time despite an extensive search.

However, the following day, the vehicle was reported stolen by Robinson who provided a signed witness statement to police detailing the loss.

After a forensic examination of the car, specifically the deployed drivers’ airbag, revealed DNA belonging to Robinson indicating he was the driver of the vehicle at the time, he was charged via postal requisition on November 4, 2021.

Investigating officer PC Matt Cumming, based at Amersham police station, said: “This case began when Robinson failed to stop for police.

“He went on to drive in a dangerous manner, colliding with four other drivers who were just going about their business.

“After running from the scene, Robinson went on to provide a false statement to the police.

“The decisions he made that day resulted in a huge amount of damage, cost and inconvenience to others, and in one driver’s case, injuries requiring treatment.

“I welcome the sentence in this case, which reflects the seriousness of the offences he committed.”

