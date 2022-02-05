Firefighters tackle suspected arson on car in Iver

09:23AM, Saturday 05 February 2022
Firefighters from Langley fire station were called to a car fire in Mansion Lane, Iver, at 10.30pm last night.
The car was alone in the middle of a field and alight, leading firefighters to suspect arson.
A single crew used a hose reel to tackle the blaze and were on the scene for 30 minutes.
