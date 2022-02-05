Firefighters tackle suspected arson on car in Iver

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters from Langley fire station were called to a car fire in Mansion Lane, Iver, at 10.30pm last night.

    The car was alone in the middle of a field and alight, leading firefighters to suspect arson.

    A single crew used a hose reel to tackle the blaze and were on the scene for 30 minutes.

