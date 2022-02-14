Jail for drug dealer caught by police in Iver

A London man has been jailed after police caught him drug-dealing in Iver.

Officers spotted Harry Penny, of Guinness Close, Hayes, driving a blue Volkswagen Touran along Thorney Mill Road towards Thorney Lane South on the evening of September 18, 2020.

The officers turned around to stop Penny’s car at 5.55pm and as they approached, they could see the Volkswagen had pulled up alongside a blue Ford Focus.

Police said Penny was seen lifting his arm out of the open window and dropping an item into the Ford driver’s palm.

Both cars were stopped and the men arrested for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

As the officers arrived, 27-year-old Penny had £120 on his lap and he stated that it was money he was owed.

Police found cash and two iPhones in the Volkswagen during an initial search with a phone and two wraps of cocaine discovered in the Ford Focus.

A Metropolitan Police drugs dog then helped carry out a more thorough search of the Volkswagen, uncovering a hidden section underneath the car’s ashtray.

Inside was a quantity of cash folded in a cigarette box, a small zip-up pouch with several folded up bits of paper, inside which was suspected to be class A drugs, and a Citroen car key.

Harry Penny pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug, cocaine and was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (February 10).

Detective Constable Kerry Hall, of the Priority Crime Team, based at Amersham police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.”

Anyone with information on suspected drug-dealing should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.