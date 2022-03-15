Fire at Pinewood Studios brings out 12 fire engines

06:13PM, Tuesday 15 March 2022
Firefighters are tacking a blaze at in an industrial unit at Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road, Iver Heath, Slough.
The blaze was called in at 3.13pm and at the time of writing (6pm), multiple fire crews were still in attendance.
12 appliances and crews currently on the scene from Langley, Slough, Gerrards Cross, Beaconsfield, High Wycombe, Windsor Tinkers Lane, Bracknell, Ascot, Hillingdon and Southall.
Also in attendance are five officers, and a Control Unit from Maidenhead. Wokingham crews are currently manning Slough Fire Station while the resident crews are out.
The firefighters are using 10 sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reels and one main jet.
Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service are also in attendance, supporting the multi-agency response to the incident.
Updates to follow.
