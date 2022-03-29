Slough men punished after dumping household waste in Wexham

Two fly-tippers from Slough who were caught on film dumping household waste in Wexham have been prosecuted in court.

Alexandre Feclistov, 29, and Ionut Adrian Pandele, 38, pleaded guilty to two offences of illegal dumping when they attended High Wycombe Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

The court heard that having recently moved into a new rental property, the pair had a substantial amount of waste laying about the house that they needed disposing.

On October 31 last year, Feclistov and Pandele drove the former's Audi car to Wexham Park Lane in Wexham.

Together they dumped two loads of household waste but were unknowingly caught in the act as they were filmed by a camera deployed at the scene by Buckinghamshire Council.

Despite the fact the offending vehicle was registered in Romania, council investigators traced it to an address in Slough.

When interviewed under caution at Slough Police Station, both men admitted dumping waste at Wexham Park Lane, saying they didn’t know what else to do with it.

In court, both men were fined £2,215. They were also each ordered to pay £760 towards the prosecution costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

The total amount to be paid by both men is £3,165 each.

Peter Strachan, Bucks Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: “Despite not registering their vehicle in the UK, investigators were still able to track down and bring the perpetrators of these environmentally damaging offences to court.

“Buckinghamshire Council will not tolerate these offences and we will continue to take proactive measures to gather evidence and send a clear message to anyone breaking the law in this way.

“The council provides excellent waste facilities, there is absolutely no excuse for fly-tipping. I believe that the sentence for these two individuals reflects that the magistrates who heard this case wholeheartedly agree.”

To report fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire click here.