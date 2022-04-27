Police on hunt for man who exposed himself to female cyclist in Iver

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a female cyclist in Iver.

The incident happened at about 2.45pm on Wednesday, April 20, when a girl was riding her bicycle along Chequers Orchard.

She saw a man drive past her and stare at her and after he parked up, he got out of his car and spoke to the girl.

He then lowered his tracksuit bottoms and exposed himself to the victim, who then quickly rode away.

The offender is described as a white man with a large build and he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

He had short brown hair and was driving a five-door navy blue Vauxhall Astra.

Investigating officer PC Syed Kazmi, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Chequers Orchard last Wednesday and believe that they may have witnessed this incident to contact Thames Valley Police.

“I’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between around 2.30pm and 3pm to check their dash-cam footage and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“I would also urge local residents to please check CCTV or door-bell footage, and again, get in touch with any information that may assist.

“You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220169658, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Superintendent Emma Burroughs added: “I appreciate incidents such as this cause concern in our local communities, but I would like to reassure the public that we have had no similar incidents reported before or after.

“We are treating this incident very seriously, and have made a number of enquiries, and are continuing to do so.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to raise these with officers in the area, and please do get in touch with us if you have any information that may help us to identify the offender.”