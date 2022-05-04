Pinewood Studios to expand plans for its new 750,000sqft development

Pinewood Studios is looking to step up its current expansion plans and increase studio floorspace – and potentially add a new open-air filming space and a nature reserve.

The studio in Iver Heath was granted permission from Buckinghamshire Council last month for a 750,000sqft development. This is known as its Screen Hub UK scheme, costing around £450million.

It includes a 350,000sqft visitor attraction (The Pinewood Studios Experience), 350,000sqft of film production studios, and a 50,000sqft education and business hub (Centre Stage), offering primary school outreach and adult retraining.

When it first announced it plans, Pinewood Studios predicted the expansion could bring in two million visitors a year.

It previously stated that Screen Hub UK will be ‘a key contributor to economic recovery … that is essential post the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.’

It also said the development has the potential to support 3,500 jobs and boost tourism by £125million a year.

Since then, the studios said it has received feedback from the community, customers and the market, ‘all of which points towards increasing the amount of studio floorspace in the scheme.’

Chief executive of the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton, said ‘the demand for content has never been greater, which in turn is driving the need for additional studio space.’

Pinewood Studios chairman Paul Golding said:

“We have listened to the feedback regarding development at Pinewood Studios and the need for further studio space. We are looking at how our plans can evolve to deliver this.

“We will invite the local community to share their views with us on the emerging ideas and how all the benefits of the Screen Hub UK scheme can be retained.”

As well as this expansion, a related application is proposed for an open-air filming space with workshop buildings on Alderbourne Farm.

The idea is for the majority of the farmland to be used as nature reserve with public access.

Pinewood Studios is preparing applications for these changes, to be submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

Consultations with the community and stakeholders will start over the coming weeks.

For more information visit www.pinewoodcommunications.co.uk