One in hospital after driver crashes into tree in Black Park Road

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station rescued two people from a heavily damaged car after the driver collided with a tree on Black Park Road at 11pm last night (May 10).

The crew said that if the pair had not been wearing their seatbelts, the collision was likely to have been a fatal one.

The front of the car was completely destroyed - but both people inside managed to get out before fire crews arrived.

One of them was taken to hospital while the other only had minor injuries. Langley fire crews treated the pair with emergency first aid, remaining on the scene for over an hour.

The road was closed for about two hours while waiting for the ambulance.

The fairly large and sturdy tree was not severely damaged by the collision.