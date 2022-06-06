SITE INDEX

    • Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree in Iver

    Neighbouring bonfire causes shed fire in Eton Wick

    A man was taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree in Iver at the weekend.

    The incident happened at about 2pm on Saturday (June 4), at Southlands Farm, with one crew each from Gerrards Cross and Langley attending, along with one fire officer.

    Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one man, who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

    A second man was out of the car, uninjured, before crews arrived.

