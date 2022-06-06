Man taken to hospital after car collides with tree in Iver

11:44AM, Monday 06 June 2022
Stock image
A man was taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree in Iver at the weekend.
The incident happened at about 2pm on Saturday (June 4), at Southlands Farm, with one crew each from Gerrards Cross and Langley attending, along with one fire officer.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one man, who was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
A second man was out of the car, uninjured, before crews arrived.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).