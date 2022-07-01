Man handed suspended sentence for Iver burglary

A man who stole jewellery and cash from a property in Iver has been given a suspended prison sentence.

David Nolan, 34, of Beech Close, West Drayton, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (June 28) where he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

After stealing from the property on Church Road on May 30, Nolan was arrested nearby and charged the following day.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ben Sarl, based at Amersham police station, said: “Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and one we take seriously.

“Nolan pleaded guilty and will now have the opportunity to learn from his actions.

“It will hopefully serve a lesson to others who seek to commit crimes of this nature that we will investigate and look to put offenders before the courts.”