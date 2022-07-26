Firefighters called to ground floor fire at Iver home

05:45PM, Tuesday 26 July 2022
Stock image
Firefighters were called to a property in Iver after a fire broke out on the ground floor on Monday evening (July 25).
Three appliances and crew from Gerrards Cross and the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the home in Bangors Road South at 5.20pm.
A small fire on the ground floor of a home was extinguished by firefighters using a hose real, two breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
