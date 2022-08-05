Public notices: Plans for new Iver data centre and offices submitted

The public notices this week contain information on a major development in Iver, as well as details on road closures which could affect drivers in Slough and Wraysbury.

Planning

Plans to develop Thorney Lane Business Park in Iver with a new data centre and office space have been submitted to Slough Borough Council.

The proposals are being brought forward by two developers – Thorney Lane LLP and SEGRO.

A hybrid planning application has been submitted to the local authority, which is set to be delivered in phases.

The detailed element of the full planning application will include:

A new data centre building, including office space

Associated engineering works and parking

To view the application in more detail, search for reference number P/9953/000 on the council’s planning portal.

Traffic and travel

Motorists are being warned about an upcoming road closure in Paget Road, Langley.

The council has applied to close the route from its junction with Trelawney Avenue to the junction with Reddington Drive.

It says the closure is necessary because works are proposed to be carried out on or near the road.

Vehicles won’t be able to travel through this section between the hours of 8am and 4.30pm daily from Monday, August 22 until Thursday, August 25.

Slough Council says that clearly signed alternative routes will be available for motorists to use, with access maintained for residents and businesses of Paget Road.

Meanwhile, over in Wraysbury, work to install new power connections on the B376 Staines Road will close the route during certain hours next week.

Drivers will not be able to travel along the road from its junction with Magna Carta Lane southward for a distance of 630 metres.

The closure will be in operation between 9.30am and 3pm on Monday, August 8 and from 9pm on Tuesday, August 9 until 6am on Wednesday, August 10.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.